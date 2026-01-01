Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Bellmawr, New Jersey
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- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia – Chestnut Street6.7 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
Went in as a first-time visitor, left with plans of becoming a repeat customer. Service was INCREDIBLE - Vee was amazing and immediately knew which strain (White MAC) would be most helpful for me and my ADHD. (And it WAS!) The store itself is very clean and professional, and the sales experience was easy and hassle-free. Thank you so much for making my visit truly enjoyable!read full review
- MEDEastern Green Dispensary - Medical9.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
This is the only dispensary I go too!!! I've been to them all and none compare! They have the absolute lowest prices and best deals, the staff is always friendly and fast. The place is spotless and they have the best hours too! Pretty sure they're open the latest in all of South Jersey!read full review
- MEDAYR Wellness - Bryn Mawr15.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDAYR Wellness - Plymouth Meeting19.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I have been a "regular" at Ayr since last summer and I continue to receive outstanding, professional, timely service. Budtenders in particular that have been extremely helpful and have made great recommendations are Kyle, Dee, Sal, Kevin and Drew. I wish I knew everyone else's names, as they are also helpful. They have been having sales galore, so many in fact that I still haven't used my 3rd new patient discount yet and it's been almost 6 months! Great selection, hit the sales, there's always something going on. It's given me the opportunity to dabble a bit with different consumption methods and strains. I do wish they would have sales from time to time on accessories but they have a good loyalty points system put in place that can be used for that. All in all, I love this place, these people feel like family after a bit.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries King of Prussia21.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I pass about 4-5 dispensaries on my way to Rise and this is one of the only dispensaries that I shop with now due to the staff, quality and the pricing! The recent transformation at the KOP location makes you want to keep coming back. I love the history of cannabis that is illustrated on the walls and also admire Teagan, Lauren and the guys at Rise for ALWAYS being so pleasant, professional and courteous. S/O to the Rise crew in KOP! Keep setting the tone doing what ya'll do!read full review
- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup35.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup43.2 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins49.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Phoenixville30.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I had the pleasure of being one of Bryan's first customers on his first day of work. I have never had anything less than an excellent experience in terms of product, price, or personalized service, and it was good to welcome Bryan to the team on the first long holiday weekend of summer. I don't shop any place else.read full review
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