Dispensaries with parking on-site in Bellmawr, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 1171
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins6.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins1.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MED & RECCannabist - DeptfordPickup in under 30 mins2.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECCuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins2.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins8.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Elkins Park14.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
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