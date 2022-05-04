Closed until tomorrow at 9am ET

Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton

Frequently asked questions

Is cannabis legal in Bellmawr, NJ ? Yes, cannabis is legal in Bellmawr, NJ for medical and recreational use.

Where can I buy medical marijuana in Bellmawr, NJ ? Medical marijuana cardholders can buy cannabis at medical marijuana dispensaries in Bellmawr, NJ.

Where can I buy recreational weed in Bellmawr, NJ ? As of April 21. 2022, adults aged 21 years old and older can buy recreational weed at dispensaries in Bellmawr, NJ. You can use Leafly to easily browse Bellmawr, NJ dispensary menus.