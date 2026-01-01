Dispensaries with financial hardship discounts in Bloomfield, New Jersey
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- RECRISE Dispensaries Bloomfield (Adult Use)2.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
My go to place to get anything smoke related I need The staff is super friendly and has great knowledge! They always have amazing sales and products I love that they have the kiosks that you can order from so you don’t feel rushed at all, it’s honestly a great place to go to for anything smoke relatedread full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Bloomfield (Med)2.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Having become acclimated to the drive-through mentality of Harmony Dispensary in Secaucus, I had no idea how neglected I was as a patient until I went to RISE in Bloomfield. After months of "medication," the edge that I was still on, and the well-hidden emotional exhaustion that I continued to feel, were immediately "act-knowledged," and diagnosed with a very knowledgeable expertise by the Staff at RISE Dispensary in Bloomfield. Thank you, Michael. My experience with both the Staff, and Management, will always be memorable for a number of reasons. I felt recognized, and applauded, as a very patient patient. Both times, I left feeling cared for, educated, and reassured.read full review
- RECRISE Dispensaries Paterson (Adult Use)9.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I have been here countless times and every single time is a positive experience, strictly awesome. Flower is FIRE, I’ve tried many, many options from their menu. Staff is equally as awesome as the weed here. I smoke everyday and prefer indica, high THC, much much stronger strains (Florida Kush by botanist is top tier) ie: anxiety & insomnia & I like how indica makes me feel. I ask a lot of questions and, bless the staff, they take their time to answer ANYTHING with incredible and impeccable detail. & they remember the details! I thoroughly enjoy coming here. Everything is organized, clean, check-out tablets are super user friendly, and staff is a breath of fresh air. Highly recommend if you’re in North Jersey. I think it’s safe to say: if they had a customer of the month, it’d be me at least once LOL. BEST DISPO EVER!!!! You guys are awesome!!!! (Don’t want to sign my name but I’m the very regular female customer that enjoys strong indica iykyk and I greatly appreciate you guys)read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Paterson (Med)9.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I visited this RISE for the first time a few weeks ago. I ordered online so all I needed to do was pay and pick it up. It was pretty busy the day I went so I really did not do any exploring. Juriel helped me at the counter. He helped me navigate AeroPay. He gave me a little discount. He was professional and friendly…everything you would imagine your store representative should be. It was a wonderful experience and I will definitely be back. I thought that the products that I chose were great…I took the time to research the products based on their descriptions and reviews. Just a great experience all the way around.read full review
- RECAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Rec)17.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Coming from the south, this was a new experience for me. I was traveling up north to New York to do some work over the weekend and stopped by. I was amazed with the courtesy of everyone there, and the great service they provided. Made me feel welcome and really impressed with their prices and quality product. Highly highly recommend!read full review
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Med)17.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Take it from me, a person that visits GDS every other day, this place is wonderful. Clean, friendly and knowledgeable employees, great bud and prices, and they cut down the lines within minutes. I have NEVER had an unpleasant experience here and always leave happy. Keep up the great work GDS!!!read full review
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup37.6 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup46.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
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