Dispensaries with military discounts in Bloomfield, New Jersey
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- RECTreeotics Weed Dispensary1 deal6.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins8.6 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins10.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- RECCannadreams6 dealsDeliveryPickup10.9 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Premium Cannabis Experience in Hell’s Kitchen If you’re looking for a top-tier cannabis dispensary in Manhattan, Cannadreams is easily one of the best option in New York City. Located in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, just minutes from Times Square, Broadway, and Columbus Circle, this licensed NYC dispensary deliver a premium experience from start to finish. The store is clean, modern, and professionally run, exactly what you would expect from a high-end cannabis retailer in Manhattan. Their selection is top-notch. Whether you’re shopping for premium flower, potent pre-roll, THC edible, vape, or concentrate, Cannadreams carry some of the best cannabis product available in New York. Everything is lab-tested, fresh, and sourced from trusted brand. What really stand out is the staff. The budtender are knowledgeable, patient, and genuinely helpful, whether you’re a first-time customer or an experienced cannabis user. They take the time to recommend the right product based on your preference, which make a huge difference. Another major plus is their same-day cannabis delivery in Manhattan. The ordering process is simple, fast, and reliable, perfect for local, tourist, or anyone staying nearby who want high-quality weed delivered discreetly. If you’re searching for best dispensary in Manhattan, licensed cannabis dispensary NYC, weed delivery in Hell’s Kitchen, same-day cannabis delivery Manhattan, or high-quality THC product NYC, Cannadreams should be at the top of your list. Overall, this is one of the most trusted and professional cannabis dispensary in NYC. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality, convenience, and a great customer experience.read full review
- RECGotham Cannabis Dispensary & Delivery - Bowery, NYC11.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Everyone who works here is helpful and friendly without being overbearing. They genuinely WANT to help you find products that will help YOU and never upsell specific strains or goods over others. I never feel pressured to spend more money—though their selection of product is impressive so you kinda always end up spending more than originally planned—and often have personal anecdotes that reassure you about how well a given item is going to work. Prime example: I had questions about the differences between CBD and CBG content in various edibles and vapes (Gotham has DOZENS of each btw!) and the person who helped me, Toni, was incredible detailed and comprehensive in her explanation. The employees at Gotham know what they’re talking about. It’s very admirable that they not only get paid to sell cannabis products, but also that they have clearly been trained and educated about cannabis and its many positive effects, medical AND recreational uses, as well as less positive effects that certain people might want to watch out for. The storefront is beautiful and the space feels curated. Every employee is super laid back and just wants to help. If you wanna browse at your own pace, they always respect that and hang back til you’re ready to check out. A+++++++ for Gotham and I highly recommend them. Prices are decent/fair, too.read full review
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