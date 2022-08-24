Bloomfield, NJ dispensaries at a glance

On April 21, 2022, RISE Dispensary opened its doors in Bloomfield, NJ to adult-use customers for the first time. While North Jersey is considered the cannabis capital of the state, the areas immediately surrounding Bloomfield are relatively barren when it comes to dispensaries. This has given RISE Dispensary an important role in the cannabis culture of the surrounding towns throughout the infancy of the cannabis industry. Over the years historic Bloomfield, NJ has been many things including an encampment for the continental army during the revolutionary war, and a vital point of production for the Allies during the second world war. Formerly home to historic outposts for our nation’s military, Bloomfield now serves as a vital outpost for the cannabis industry.

Popular Bloomfield dispensaries

There is only one weed dispensary in Bloomfield, NJ. RISE Dispensary - Bloomfield began serving adults aged 21 years old and over in April of 2022 and has quickly gained popularity in the area. Locals also enjoy visiting adult-use dispensaries in the surrounding region. The following dispensaries are easily accessible for residents of Bloomfield and nearby townships: RISE Dispensary - Bloomfield

Ascend Dispensary - Montclair

The Apothecarium Dispensary - Maplewood

What to expect from a Bloomfield dispensary

Bloomfield, NJ dispensary hours Bloomfield marijuana dispensaries must abide by strict hours of operation set by the Bloomfield city council. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. In Bloomfield, recreational dispensary shopping hours may differ from individual store hours, as certain times during the week are reserved for medical patients shopping for prescription medical products. Bloomfield recreational dispensary shopping hours are typically as follows: Monday-Saturday 9am-10pm

Sunday 10am-9pm Bloomfield medical dispensary hours are as follows: Monday (no exclusive medical hours)

Tuesday-Saturday 7am-9am

Sunday 7am-10am You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Bloomfield, NJ dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring to a marijuana dispensary in Bloomfield To enter a recreational dispensary in Bloomfield, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Dispensaries in Bloomfield, NJ will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from outside New Jersey. However, this window expires after six months, and you won't be able to purchase marijuana from dispensaries in New Jersey any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Bloomfield When the first dispensary in Bloomfield opened its doors, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, lines have decreased as locals take advantage of online ordering, weed delivery, and pick-up options. Still, if you’re visiting a recreational dispensary in Bloomfield, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

What is the price of cannabis at Bloomfield, NJ dispensaries

Bloomfield, NJ cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products sold at dispensaries in Bloomfield are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and New Jersey is no different. In Bloomfield, cannabis flower purchases are subject to a 6.625% state sales tax as well as a 0.3% social equity excise fee. Additionally, local governments like Bloomfield are authorized to charge an additional 2% sales tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Bloomfield dispensaries or through an online ordering system such as Leafly. The only exception to this tax rule is for cardholding medical marijuana patients, which as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Bloomfield, NJ dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Bloomfield requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local dispensaries have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Bloomfield dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Bloomfield do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Bloomfield, NJ

New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Bloomfield's cannabis consumption laws outlaw public consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Bloomfield, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission

Inside a consumption lounge How to transport weed in Bloomfield, New Jersey New Jersey state consumption laws apply to transportation within and around Bloomfield city limits. To safely and legally transport cannabis in Bloomfield, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving

Cannabis may not be transported over state lines into Pennsylvania or other neighboring states In Bloomfield, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.

History of cannabis in Bloomfield, NJ

While the New Jersey cannabis industry is still young, North Jersey has emerged as a mecca for cannabis lovers. Unfortunately, the area immediately surrounding Bloomfield, NJ has not followed suit, with RISE Dispensary being the only dispensary for miles in any direction. This has allowed Bloomfield to become a small cannabis capital of the Newark suburbs that attracts many cannabis shoppers from the surrounding areas.

Types of weed products at Bloomfield, NJ dispensaries