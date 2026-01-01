Disability-owned dispensaries in Boonton, New Jersey
Results 1-11 of 11
All Dispensary results
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins21.7 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins39.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECMajor Bloom9 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins164.0 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal402.4 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
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