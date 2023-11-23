Veteran-owned dispensaries in Boonton, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 43
All Dispensary results
- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins21.7 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Rec)23.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Coming from the south, this was a new experience for me. I was traveling up north to New York to do some work over the weekend and stopped by. I was amazed with the courtesy of everyone there, and the great service they provided. Made me feel welcome and really impressed with their prices and quality product. Highly highly recommend!read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins39.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECStorehousePickup in under 30 mins159.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- RECBask - Adult Use (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins189.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Visited Bask on 11/23/23, Green Wednesday! Ryan was my bud tender in the medical side. Always super attentive, knowledgeable, friendly, and makes sure I leave with every discount I qualify for while also offering new and helpful products. I absolutely love Bask and have been a returning customer for a few years now.read full review
- RECDevil's Den Cannabis CompanyPickup in under 30 mins243.2 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Absolutely Love this Dispensary! The staff are so knowledgeable and ready to help. Wanna get in and out? Wanna know what your weed is gonna do to you? Park out front or park out back. Lots of food and local shops to check out. Don't miss out on this Gem in downtown Bradford. Oh come see the waterfall too!read full review
- MEDThe Farm Felton142.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
The Farm is so convenient my only problem is they are so much higher than Columbia Care. I don't even deal with Best Buds in Dover Columbia Care always runs specials, sales special promotions which really helps offset some of the cost. I love going to The Farm it is so close and convenient but for what I spend monthly it pays to drive to Smyrna to get a lot more product for the money. If The Farm would start offering some specials it would really boost business.read full review
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