Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Boonton, New Jersey
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- RECGolden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins21.7 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup38.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECGood Grades (Delivery Available)34.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins73.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - Northampton3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins134.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Drove over 90 minutes to their Northampton location to actually be able to say that I am now getting my stash directly from Cheech & Chong at their own storefront. As someone who truly appreciated their films in their youth. It fulfils a 21 year long dream of mine. It was an amazing photo worthy experience I will always remember. Their staff are super friendly and helpful. They sincerely work with you to really dial in discovering the effects you want. To help connect you with the right products that they have in stock within your budget. Their deals are absolutely outstanding. In these rough economic times it's good to know that they are still looking out for us. By providing the highest quality cannabis products that we can actually afford. Whether you buy their own products, or another brands that they offer. You will be hard pressed to find any place better that checks all of the boxes for being the absolute best dispensary in the state.read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - WhatleyPickup in under 30 mins142.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Madeline was awesome! She helped me pick out an edible and really took the time to explain the ingredients and how everything works. You can tell she’s very knowledgeable about the products she carries, and she made the whole experience easy and comfortable. I appreciated how patient and informative she was while helping me choose something that would be right for me. Great customer service and a great attitude — definitely a budtender who knows her stuff!read full review
- RECCheech & Chong's Dispensoria - GreenfieldPickup149.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECFar & Dotter154.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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