Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Bridgeton, New Jersey
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- RECHolistic Solutions Dispensary - (Adult -Use)29.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Thank you Holistic staff for helping me find my new favorite prerolls by Brute’s Roots. I showed up not knowing what Indica-leaning Hybrid I needed and y’all helped guide me to The GoodFather strain. It’s a lower THC content cannabis that’s perfect for taking the edge off a difficult week without total couch lock. The flavor is biscotti and cheese and definitely stimulates hunger with euphoric pain relief. Excellent prices too. Check them out.read full review
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins37.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins37.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins43.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
- RECIndigo Dispensary31.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Each time we’ve been at Indigo in Brooklawn, we had very courteous and attentive bud tenders who have assisted us. I wanted to especially mention Nina, who has helped us twice now and was very helpful and shares her knowledge as we are getting more information regarding products to help 2 of our very close friends that are dealing with terminal issues. And sometimes these products are the only thing that helps them through difficult times. Thanks Nina! A&Jread full review
- RECOne Green Leaf32.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I recently visited One Green Leaf and had an outstanding experience. From the moment I walked in, the clean, modern space and friendly, knowledgeable staff made me feel at ease. My budtender, Amanda, took the time to recommend strains tailored to my needs, explaining everything in detail. The product selection was impressive, with a great variety of flowers, edibles, and concentrates. I picked up a fantastic Sativa-Hybrid called &Shine - Zoap - Pre-roll and some delicious vegan gummies, both of which exceeded my expectations. The overall process was smooth, and I left feeling fully satisfied with my purchases and the level of care provided. I highly recommend One Green Leaf for its top-notch service and quality products! -WoodyWuread full review
- MEDAYR Wellness - Bryn Mawr41.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECThe Healing Side42.7 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
As a resident and worker in Atlantic City, I've tried all the dispensaries in the area, and The Healing Side is by far the best. Their inventory is impressive, featuring a wide range of products from top New Jersey brands, ensuring there's something for everyone. What I love most are the deals and discounts. They offer a fantastic rewards program that lets you earn points with every purchase, plus regular promotions that make shopping here a great value. The atmosphere is inviting, and the staff is knowledgeable, making each visit enjoyable. If you're in Atlantic City, The Healing Side is a must-visit!read full review
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