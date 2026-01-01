Dispensaries with industry discounts in Bridgeton, New Jersey
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- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Glassboro21.3 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins32.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins37.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins37.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins43.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Elkins Park45.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia – Chestnut Street36.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
Went in as a first-time visitor, left with plans of becoming a repeat customer. Service was INCREDIBLE - Vee was amazing and immediately knew which strain (White MAC) would be most helpful for me and my ADHD. (And it WAS!) The store itself is very clean and professional, and the sales experience was easy and hassle-free. Thank you so much for making my visit truly enjoyable!read full review
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