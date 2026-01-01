Dispensaries with senior discounts in Brooklawn, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 689
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins6.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins2.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MED & RECCannabist - DeptfordPickup in under 30 mins3.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins9.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Elkins Park13.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia – Chestnut Street5.6 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
Went in as a first-time visitor, left with plans of becoming a repeat customer. Service was INCREDIBLE - Vee was amazing and immediately knew which strain (White MAC) would be most helpful for me and my ADHD. (And it WAS!) The store itself is very clean and professional, and the sales experience was easy and hassle-free. Thank you so much for making my visit truly enjoyable!read full review
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