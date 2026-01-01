Pet friendly dispensaries in Brooklawn, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 616
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins6.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
All Dispensary results
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins2.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins2.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins9.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDAYR Wellness - Bryn Mawr14.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDAYR Wellness - Plymouth Meeting18.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I have been a "regular" at Ayr since last summer and I continue to receive outstanding, professional, timely service. Budtenders in particular that have been extremely helpful and have made great recommendations are Kyle, Dee, Sal, Kevin and Drew. I wish I knew everyone else's names, as they are also helpful. They have been having sales galore, so many in fact that I still haven't used my 3rd new patient discount yet and it's been almost 6 months! Great selection, hit the sales, there's always something going on. It's given me the opportunity to dabble a bit with different consumption methods and strains. I do wish they would have sales from time to time on accessories but they have a good loyalty points system put in place that can be used for that. All in all, I love this place, these people feel like family after a bit.read full review
- RECVoltaire19.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Voltaire is a smokers store, they have everything you need and some. The prices are fair but they have a 40% off on the entire store. Where else can you get an eighth for 20 bucks and the product is hitting. The girls are the best and very helpful. My girl is willow she is funny and has good customer service skills. Yeah as long as they continue to have sales like these and service you'll be here for a good minute.read full review
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