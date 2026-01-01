Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Buena, New Jersey
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECCannabist - DeptfordPickup in under 30 mins22.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins26.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins27.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECCuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins27.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins29.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- MEDThe Botanist - Williamstown (Med)14.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Glassboro16.0 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- RECHolistic Solutions Dispensary - (Adult -Use)16.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Thank you Holistic staff for helping me find my new favorite prerolls by Brute’s Roots. I showed up not knowing what Indica-leaning Hybrid I needed and y’all helped guide me to The GoodFather strain. It’s a lower THC content cannabis that’s perfect for taking the edge off a difficult week without total couch lock. The flavor is biscotti and cheese and definitely stimulates hunger with euphoric pain relief. Excellent prices too. Check them out.read full review
- RECThe Botanist - Egg Harbor Township (Adult Use)21.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great little local hidden gem! Was visiting the area for the wkend and was looking for a place that would be a quick in & out as we were on a time crunch yet have good quality products. This hidden gem was a great find and will be my go to spot whenever I'm in the area now! I purchased the watermelon nerds rope which was great except I should have waited to indulge until I was getting ready to wind down for thr night bc whether I was ready to wind down or not I was winding down lol! It made me soo relaxed and I slept INCREDIBLE that night! I also purchased a pre roll which was also very good quality. I got a sativa (I forget actual strand sry!) and actually only had to smoke half and could save half which is a rare thing for me as I have a pretty high tolerance as I'm a regular smoker. The gentleman working was very educated and willing to share his knowledge so that you left happy and with products you'd be happy with. He only deals with vendors he knows personally and knows are legit and takes a lot of pride in his business which makes for great business. Also topped me off w/ a 10% discount since it was my first time visiting as well as a free sample of one of his newest gummy products. Prices were very reasonable. I spent $35 for a pre roll & nerd rope. Both I'd consider well worth their price tags. I look forward to visiting again soon and when traveling here be sure to keep your eyes peeled bc it can be easily missed if not looking for it. It's on the 2nd floor of a property that has a few businesses within it.read full review
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