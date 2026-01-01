Dispensaries with military discounts in Buena, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 710
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
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- MED & RECCannabist - DeptfordPickup in under 30 mins22.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins26.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins27.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins29.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- RECHolistic Solutions Dispensary - (Adult -Use)16.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Thank you Holistic staff for helping me find my new favorite prerolls by Brute’s Roots. I showed up not knowing what Indica-leaning Hybrid I needed and y’all helped guide me to The GoodFather strain. It’s a lower THC content cannabis that’s perfect for taking the edge off a difficult week without total couch lock. The flavor is biscotti and cheese and definitely stimulates hunger with euphoric pain relief. Excellent prices too. Check them out.read full review
- MEDEastern Green Dispensary - Medical20.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
This is the only dispensary I go too!!! I've been to them all and none compare! They have the absolute lowest prices and best deals, the staff is always friendly and fast. The place is spotless and they have the best hours too! Pretty sure they're open the latest in all of South Jersey!read full review
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