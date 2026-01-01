Dispensaries with student discounts in Buena, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 282
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
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- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup55.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia – Chestnut Street31.5 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
Went in as a first-time visitor, left with plans of becoming a repeat customer. Service was INCREDIBLE - Vee was amazing and immediately knew which strain (White MAC) would be most helpful for me and my ADHD. (And it WAS!) The store itself is very clean and professional, and the sales experience was easy and hassle-free. Thank you so much for making my visit truly enjoyable!read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Phoenixville52.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I had the pleasure of being one of Bryan's first customers on his first day of work. I have never had anything less than an excellent experience in terms of product, price, or personalized service, and it was good to welcome Bryan to the team on the first long holiday weekend of summer. I don't shop any place else.read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - Philadelphia (N. Liberties)31.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love the bud. It is much a higher quality than I have had at other dispensaries in Philly. Also the service is tremendous. I will say Beyond/Hello locations are all great but the service at the Northern Liberties is noticeably better than at the other Philly locations. Finally I am always shazaming songs in the lobby. Great vibes. 12/10read full review
- RECVoltaire33.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Voltaire is a smokers store, they have everything you need and some. The prices are fair but they have a 40% off on the entire store. Where else can you get an eighth for 20 bucks and the product is hitting. The girls are the best and very helpful. My girl is willow she is funny and has good customer service skills. Yeah as long as they continue to have sales like these and service you'll be here for a good minute.read full review
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