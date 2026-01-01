Dispensaries with parking on-site in Buena, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 1151
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECCannabist - DeptfordPickup in under 30 mins22.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins26.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins27.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECCuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins27.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
- RECCoastline DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins28.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I go to this dispensary on a regular basis...the vibe is always chill...the budtenders are all amazing and actually have knowledge on the inventory and knowledge in cannabis in general... I have been to dispensaries where the employees either don't smoke and can't give a good recommendation or don't have basic knowledge... These guys know their stuff... I've never had a bad recommendation from any of them... It's in a really convenient location... Hands down one of my absolute favorite places to goread full review
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