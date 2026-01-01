Medical marijuana dispensaries in Delran, New Jersey
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- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Elkins Park10.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
- MEDVerilife - Plymouth Meeting18.8 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
I drove past and was surprised to see a new dispensary before Christmas. I was heading on a long road trip and needed a good battery pack for my carts and instead of selling me a $10 piece of junk, they had shown me a selection of packs to choose from and offered their opinions. I ended up buying one of the more expensive batteries and I absolutely LOVE IT! It's a "Vessel"? and it has different heat settings (unlike the random $10 one the other dispensary sold me) and even shuts itself off when not in use. I also haven't burned any oil. While I was there I took a quick look at their menu and saw strains that I haven't been able to find in a year or so. I am excited to go back & shop their menu!read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Doylestown23.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia – Chestnut Street11.7 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
Went in as a first-time visitor, left with plans of becoming a repeat customer. Service was INCREDIBLE - Vee was amazing and immediately knew which strain (White MAC) would be most helpful for me and my ADHD. (And it WAS!) The store itself is very clean and professional, and the sales experience was easy and hassle-free. Thank you so much for making my visit truly enjoyable!read full review
- MEDCuraleaf - Philadelphia - City Ave14.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Every time I leave a Curaleaf location in PA I am completely satisfied with not only my purchase but also my experience. The staff is super attentive and learned on the topic of cannabis as medicine. They recommend based on symptom relief and suggest options holding an array of cannabinoids and terpenes that will cater to specific alleviation requests. In addition to this- there is always an offering of a percentage off. Shout out to Ross for the consistent solid suggestions and all-around loving energy! Pay them a visit. Jason and his entire team are wonderful! Love, Rosa ParksideMMJread full review
- MEDCuraleaf - Horsham14.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MEDCuraleaf - Morton20.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My good Brother Store Manager Anthony was & is always a 5 star experience. His knowledge of all products makes him a Leader in our Community that helps people with their medicine & now he listens to Mr.Dowling (Strain Boi) Cureleaf should team up with Restore Dispensary & continue helping with Medicine that helps us all 1 Luvread full review
- MEDZen Leaf Philadelphia5.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Been to a Dozen shops in Phila. and this Zen has had the best prices and the most knowledgeable and friendly staff which to help you make the right decisions on what to get . As my biggest grip with this industry is so many other shops feel like your intruding on their private social club . Making the correct choice on very expensive product to treat my illnesses is my main concern as I was never a smoker and only got the card at my doctor advice and pushing it at every visit replace all the very harmful medications I was on and never been happier living side effect free.read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - Philadelphia (N. Liberties)10.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love the bud. It is much a higher quality than I have had at other dispensaries in Philly. Also the service is tremendous. I will say Beyond/Hello locations are all great but the service at the Northern Liberties is noticeably better than at the other Philly locations. Finally I am always shazaming songs in the lobby. Great vibes. 12/10read full review
- MEDEthos Dispensary - Philadelphia11.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
"I can honestly say, I have never had a bad experience at Ethos"! "Everyone is so knowledgeable, and friendly, with the greatest personality, which is one of the main reasons that I love to shop at Ethos, "I'm not paying for my order with people that gives a nasty attitude" everyone's so professional, and the atmosphere is so wonderful, and the store is very clean, and inviting"! "No doubt, they have high quality products, that are very beneficial for promoting pain management, anxiety, and many other ailments, this will always be my favorite Medical Marijuana Dispensary, and I've recommended my friends and family to visit the store at 807 Locust Street Philadelphia, PA 19107, for a awesome experience, and great prices"! "If you haven't visited this Dispensary yet, whenever you do, you'll most definitely be back"!read full review
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