Black-owned dispensaries in Delran, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 101
All Dispensary results
- RECCuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins10.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
- RECHolistic Solutions Dispensary - (Adult -Use)17.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Thank you Holistic staff for helping me find my new favorite prerolls by Brute’s Roots. I showed up not knowing what Indica-leaning Hybrid I needed and y’all helped guide me to The GoodFather strain. It’s a lower THC content cannabis that’s perfect for taking the edge off a difficult week without total couch lock. The flavor is biscotti and cheese and definitely stimulates hunger with euphoric pain relief. Excellent prices too. Check them out.read full review
- RECThe Canna Bar3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins50.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECTreeotics Weed Dispensary1 deal61.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- RECYerba Buena (Now Open)Pickup69.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
- RECCannabis Realm93.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- MED & RECStar Buds Baltimore3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins95.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
This was my first time at this spot, I had a small issue, I came to buy 2 ounces and I could only buy one and I misunderstood them about the 20% discount. You have to join their rewards club. Super friendly great bartenders. I actually had two today cause I had to come back in to get another ounce as a rec patient. The budtender checking me out helped me with my 20% discount. I was able to leave with my two zips and I will absolutely be back. Like I said s super friendly and absolutely helped me as I live 30 miles away. They made it so I did not have to come back tomorrow. Thank you star buds.read full review
- MED & RECThe Forest Dispensary - BaltimorePickup99.8 mi awayOpen until 8:45pm ET
I had a blast at The Forest. Ayla was very helpful in getting my order and super fast. I like the selection here, the fact the I can buy Temple Balls, is phenomenal in this day and age. So thank you for everything and thank you Ben for getting me up to date with hash products. It’s been a real help on our finances. I went from smoking an ounce a week to finding out about the temple ball, and wow. This last me a week or 2 and I’m not spending hundreds of dollar. Plus flower gives me a headache no matter the said quality. Thank you all for everything that you do again and please don’t ever stop selling hash !!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.