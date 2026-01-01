Woman-owned dispensaries in Delran, New Jersey
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- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins6.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins6.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup23.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- MEDEastern Green Dispensary - Medical13.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
This is the only dispensary I go too!!! I've been to them all and none compare! They have the absolute lowest prices and best deals, the staff is always friendly and fast. The place is spotless and they have the best hours too! Pretty sure they're open the latest in all of South Jersey!read full review
- RECHolistic Solutions Dispensary - (Adult -Use)17.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Thank you Holistic staff for helping me find my new favorite prerolls by Brute’s Roots. I showed up not knowing what Indica-leaning Hybrid I needed and y’all helped guide me to The GoodFather strain. It’s a lower THC content cannabis that’s perfect for taking the edge off a difficult week without total couch lock. The flavor is biscotti and cheese and definitely stimulates hunger with euphoric pain relief. Excellent prices too. Check them out.read full review
- MEDAYR Wellness - Plymouth Meeting18.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I have been a "regular" at Ayr since last summer and I continue to receive outstanding, professional, timely service. Budtenders in particular that have been extremely helpful and have made great recommendations are Kyle, Dee, Sal, Kevin and Drew. I wish I knew everyone else's names, as they are also helpful. They have been having sales galore, so many in fact that I still haven't used my 3rd new patient discount yet and it's been almost 6 months! Great selection, hit the sales, there's always something going on. It's given me the opportunity to dabble a bit with different consumption methods and strains. I do wish they would have sales from time to time on accessories but they have a good loyalty points system put in place that can be used for that. All in all, I love this place, these people feel like family after a bit.read full review
- MEDAYR Wellness - Bryn Mawr18.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECPure Blossom22.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I had an awesome first visit to Pure Blossom! Normally, I feel a bit uneasy walking into dispensaries, but this place is different. The atmosphere is incredibly welcoming, and the staff genuinely cares about helping you find what works for you. They guided me to exactly what I needed and I couldn’t resist picking up one of their cute stash bags. If you’re looking for a friendly and knowledgeable dispensary experience, you should definitely check them out!!read full review
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup30.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
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