Dispensaries with military discounts in Deptford, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 720
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins9.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECCannabist - DeptfordPickup in under 30 mins1.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins4.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins11.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia – Chestnut Street8.7 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
Went in as a first-time visitor, left with plans of becoming a repeat customer. Service was INCREDIBLE - Vee was amazing and immediately knew which strain (White MAC) would be most helpful for me and my ADHD. (And it WAS!) The store itself is very clean and professional, and the sales experience was easy and hassle-free. Thank you so much for making my visit truly enjoyable!read full review
- RECIndigo Dispensary3.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Each time we’ve been at Indigo in Brooklawn, we had very courteous and attentive bud tenders who have assisted us. I wanted to especially mention Nina, who has helped us twice now and was very helpful and shares her knowledge as we are getting more information regarding products to help 2 of our very close friends that are dealing with terminal issues. And sometimes these products are the only thing that helps them through difficult times. Thanks Nina! A&Jread full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - Philadelphia (N. Liberties)9.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love the bud. It is much a higher quality than I have had at other dispensaries in Philly. Also the service is tremendous. I will say Beyond/Hello locations are all great but the service at the Northern Liberties is noticeably better than at the other Philly locations. Finally I am always shazaming songs in the lobby. Great vibes. 12/10read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.