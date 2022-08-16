Deptford, NJ dispensaries at a glance

Located just half an hour from Philadelphia, Deptford, NJ dispensaries play a vital role for Pennsylvanians and South Jerseyites alike. While weed is still not recreationally legal in Pennsylvania, many residents flock to New Jersey dispensaries to enjoy the benefits of legalized cannabis. While It is illegal to carry adult-use cannabis across the border into Pennsylvania, travelers can utilize the many consumption lounges which are set to be built in New Jersey in the coming years. New Jersey began selling cannabis to adults 21 years old or older on April 21, 2022. The same day, Cannabist Dispensary - Deptford opened its doors as the city’s first and only adult-use weed dispensary. In the time since its opening, Cannabist Dispensary has been serving residents living along and across the Delaware River.

Popular Deptford dispensaries

There is only one dispensary located in Deptford, NJ. Cannabist Dispensary - Deptford opened as an adult-use dispensary on April 21, 2022and has since secured its position as one of South Jersey’s top dispensaries. It’s worth noting that there are other dispensaries in south Jersey, including one even closer to Philadelphia. The most popular adult-use dispensaries in Deptford and the South Jersey area include: Cannabist Dispensary - Deptford

Curaleaf Dispensary - Bellmawr

The Botanist - Williamstown

What to expect from a weed dispensary in Deptford, NJ

Deptford, NJ weed dispensary hours Deptford, NJ weed dispensaries abide by strict hours of operation set by the Deptford city council. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. In Deptford, recreational dispensary shopping hours may differ from individual store hours, as certain times during the week are reserved for medical patients shopping for prescription medical products. Deptford recreational dispensary shopping hours are typically as follows: Monday-Wednesday 1pm-6pm

Thursday-Saturday 2pm-7pm

Sunday Closed Deptford medical dispensary shopping hours are as follows: Monday-Wednesday 10am-1pm

Thursday-Saturday 10am-2pm

Sunday Closed You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Deptford, NJ region dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring to a dispensary in Deptford To enter a recreational dispensary in Deptford, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Weed shops in Deptford will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from outside New Jersey. However, this window expires after six months, and you won't be able to purchase marijuana from dispensaries in New Jersey any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Estimated wait times for dispensaries in Deptford When the first cannabis store opened its doors in the Deptford area, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, lines have decreased as locals take advantage of online ordering, weed delivery, and pick-up options. Still, if you’re visiting a dispensary in Deptford, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

What is the price of cannabis at Deptford, NJ dispensaries

Deptford, NJ cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products sold at dispensaries in Deptford are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and New Jersey is no different. In Deptford, cannabis flower purchases are subject to a 6.625% state sales tax as well as a 0.3% social equity excise fee. Additionally, local governments like Deptford are authorized to charge an additional 2% sales tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Deptford dispensaries or through an online ordering system such as Leafly. The only exception to this tax rule is for cardholding medical marijuana patients, which as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Deptford, NJ dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Deptford requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Deptford cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Deptford do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Deptford, NJ

New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Deptford's cannabis consumption laws outlaw public consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Deptford, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission

Inside a consumption lounge How to transport weed in Deptford, New Jersey New Jersey state consumption laws apply to transportation within and around Deptford city limits. To safely and legally transport cannabis in New Jersey, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving

Cannabis may not be transported over state lines into Pennsylvania In Deptford, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.

History of cannabis in Deptford, NJ

The cannabis industry first set its roots in Deptford on August 17, 2021, when Cannabist Dispensary opened its doors as a medical dispensary for the first time. Because medical dispensaries are more popular in North Jersey, Cannabist Dispensary was quickly able to make a name for itself in South Jersey. The notoriety built up over almost a year of operating as one of the few major medical dispensaries in South Jersey. Since New Jersey started selling adult-use cannabis, Cannabist remains one of Deptford’s most popular dispensaries, despite other shops opening nearby.

Types of weed products available in Deptford, NJ