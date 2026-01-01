Medical marijuana dispensaries in Dover, New Jersey
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Bloomfield (Med)20.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Having become acclimated to the drive-through mentality of Harmony Dispensary in Secaucus, I had no idea how neglected I was as a patient until I went to RISE in Bloomfield. After months of "medication," the edge that I was still on, and the well-hidden emotional exhaustion that I continued to feel, were immediately "act-knowledged," and diagnosed with a very knowledgeable expertise by the Staff at RISE Dispensary in Bloomfield. Thank you, Michael. My experience with both the Staff, and Management, will always be memorable for a number of reasons. I felt recognized, and applauded, as a very patient patient. Both times, I left feeling cared for, educated, and reassured.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Paterson (Med)21.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I visited this RISE for the first time a few weeks ago. I ordered online so all I needed to do was pay and pick it up. It was pretty busy the day I went so I really did not do any exploring. Juriel helped me at the counter. He helped me navigate AeroPay. He gave me a little discount. He was professional and friendly…everything you would imagine your store representative should be. It was a wonderful experience and I will definitely be back. I thought that the products that I chose were great…I took the time to research the products based on their descriptions and reviews. Just a great experience all the way around.read full review
- MEDBloc - Somerset (MED)25.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Have been coming here since they’ve opened and it’s been my dispensary of choice since! I used to go to Ayr in Woodbridge but hated their entrance ramp (given the right circumstances it could cause a multi vehicular collision), how they don’t prioritize medical patients (20 rec customers come in while 1 med patient waits 15+min), and how they’re music is booming (trying too hard to resemble a club). Bloc Somerset however, has very calm clean vibes. Not sterile like a doctor’s office, but designed tastefully. I love their online ordering system as it makes popping in and picking up a breeze. The staff is great and always lets you know your allotment, their rotation of discounts is also awesome! Best of all their location isn’t treacherous, very convenient parking.read full review
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Med)26.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Take it from me, a person that visits GDS every other day, this place is wonderful. Clean, friendly and knowledgeable employees, great bud and prices, and they cut down the lines within minutes. I have NEVER had an unpleasant experience here and always leave happy. Keep up the great work GDS!!!read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Doylestown48.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- MEDBe. Hudson ValleyPickup57.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- MEDBreakwater DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins38.5 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
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