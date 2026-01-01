Latinx-owned dispensaries in Dover, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 44
All Dispensary results
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins20.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECUrge NJ Cannabis Dispensary24.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
These guys are my go to spot ! Urge sets the standard for quality variety and service. The moment you walk in your greeted with a smile and great music. Super spacious, clean, colorful and comfortable environment. I usually go before work due to the time I get off and they're on point for the moment they open. No complaints.read full review
- RECNile Dispensary28.9 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
- RECNicklz - NYC DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins31.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECYerba Buena (Now Open)Pickup32.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
- RECBudega NYCDeliveryPickup33.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins36.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECCannabis Realm41.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- Planet Nugg Weed DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins61.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Planet Nugg in Farmingdale gets five stars across the board. My first time as a customer yesterday, the parking lot had plenty of parking. The atmosphere /environment was very nice. The staff, and the budtenders were very pleasant to me , and they were a very helpful in suggesting a product. Their products are five stars. I will be a returning customerread full review
- RECStage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 mins128.6 mi awayOpen until 11:30pm ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
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