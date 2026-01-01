Black-owned dispensaries in East Orange, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 94
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- RECYerba Buena (Now Open)Pickup12.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins14.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECThe Canna Bar3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
- RECCannabis Realm28.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- RECNile Dispensary10.2 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
- RECGood Grades (Delivery Available)22.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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