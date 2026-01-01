Indigenous-owned dispensaries in East Orange, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 72
All Dispensary results
- RECNile Dispensary10.2 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
- INDIGENOUSLittle Beach HarvestPickup in under 30 mins93.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED & RECStar Buds Baltimore3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
This was my first time at this spot, I had a small issue, I came to buy 2 ounces and I could only buy one and I misunderstood them about the 20% discount. You have to join their rewards club. Super friendly great bartenders. I actually had two today cause I had to come back in to get another ounce as a rec patient. The budtender checking me out helped me with my 20% discount. I was able to leave with my two zips and I will absolutely be back. Like I said s super friendly and absolutely helped me as I live 30 miles away. They made it so I did not have to come back tomorrow. Thank you star buds.read full review
- RECNectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickup244.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- INDIGENOUSTop Leaf1 dealPickup in under 30 mins259.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.268.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- INDIGENOUSCorner Suite - Irving14 dealsPickup275.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
My first time being here and amazing deals on any price range for many different amounts of flower that's amazing. The guy there was helpful as well. I looked around for awhile undecided what I wanted he asked my price range I gave it to him and he showed me what was available. Got a very nice ounce for the price range I had.read full review
- INDIGENOUSBig Indian Smoke Lounge and Dispensary280.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
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