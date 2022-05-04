Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Preorder until tomorrow at 12pm ET

Preorder until tomorrow at 12pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 11pm ET

Open until Saturday at 11pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Preorder until tomorrow at 12pm ET

Preorder until tomorrow at 12pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 9:30pm ET

Open until Saturday at 9:30pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Open until Saturday at 10pm ET

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is recreational weed legal in Eatontown? Yes, recreational weed is legal in Eatontown, NJ and can be purchased at Eatowntown recreational dispensaries as of April 21, 2022.

Who can enter a dispensary in Eatontown, NJ? Only an adult age 21 years old or older, or a medical marijuana cardholder may enter a dispensary in Eatontown, NJ.

Where can I smoke weed in Eatontown, NJ? The only place you can smoke weed in Eatontown, NJ is at a private residence out of public view.