Best weed dispensaries in Eatontown, New Jersey with authentic reviews
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECThe Canna Bar2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
All Dispensary results
- RECFresh Dispensary Eatontown LLC1.4 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
Forget the nasty review below me. I happened to be in the store the same time as that gentleman and he was rude to the manager for no reason and escalated it to the point he was banned. All that nonsense aside, this is such a great place. I love the mood and that layout. Staff was exceptionally helpful, friendly and patient with me while I was deciding what to get. The best dispensary in the area by far and I can’t wait to return.read full review
- RECCanopy CrossroadPickup in under 30 mins4.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9:30pm ET
- RECSomerset Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins26.0 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- RECBudega NYCDeliveryPickup26.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Elizabeth (Med/Rec)Pickup27.0 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary21 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins27.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- RECYerba Buena (Now Open)Pickup27.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
The staff was very helpful. The store is boutique-y in a good way. It is small and the atmosphere is warm and intimate. I have been happy with their recommendations. I am a light to moderate user and dispensaries can feel intimidating. I feel comfortable at Yerba Buena and it is my preferred place to shop if I am looking for something new to try.read full review
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Frequently asked questions
Is recreational weed legal in Eatontown?
Yes, recreational weed is legal in Eatontown, NJ and can be purchased at Eatowntown recreational dispensaries as of April 21, 2022.
Who can enter a dispensary in Eatontown, NJ?
Only an adult age 21 years old or older, or a medical marijuana cardholder may enter a dispensary in Eatontown, NJ.
Where can I smoke weed in Eatontown, NJ?
The only place you can smoke weed in Eatontown, NJ is at a private residence out of public view.
How do I buy cannabis in Eatontown, NJ?
You can buy cannabis in Eatontown by visiting a local dispensary, or by placing a pick-up order online with Leafly.com