Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Eatontown, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 264
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECThe Canna Bar3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
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- RECCanopy CrossroadPickup in under 30 mins4.3 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins27.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins29.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECEarth and Ivy - LakehurstPickup in under 30 mins23.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Med)23.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Take it from me, a person that visits GDS every other day, this place is wonderful. Clean, friendly and knowledgeable employees, great bud and prices, and they cut down the lines within minutes. I have NEVER had an unpleasant experience here and always leave happy. Keep up the great work GDS!!!read full review
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