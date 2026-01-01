Dispensaries with student discounts in Eatontown, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 263
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECThe Canna Bar3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
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- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins29.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Eatontown (Med)1.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I go there on occasion. Usaully I go for one or two of my favorite buds with high THC levels, that I cant get anywhere else. The place is much better since its expantion. Bigger place, more staff, different staff, variety/lifestyle of staff, plenty of lighting, I have recommended this place to several ppl.read full review
- RECAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Rec)23.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Coming from the south, this was a new experience for me. I was traveling up north to New York to do some work over the weekend and stopped by. I was amazed with the courtesy of everyone there, and the great service they provided. Made me feel welcome and really impressed with their prices and quality product. Highly highly recommend!read full review
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Med)23.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Take it from me, a person that visits GDS every other day, this place is wonderful. Clean, friendly and knowledgeable employees, great bud and prices, and they cut down the lines within minutes. I have NEVER had an unpleasant experience here and always leave happy. Keep up the great work GDS!!!read full review
- Herbs Premium Dispensary LLC26.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
HIGHLY recommend visiting this spot! Not just for the crazy deep discounts, but for the atmosphere and good vibes. It feels like infinite amounts of dispensaries are popping up in the township, but most are going about it so cheaply. My wife and I are happy to have such a well-run establishment so close to our home :)read full review
- RECUrge NJ Cannabis Dispensary26.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
These guys are my go to spot ! Urge sets the standard for quality variety and service. The moment you walk in your greeted with a smile and great music. Super spacious, clean, colorful and comfortable environment. I usually go before work due to the time I get off and they're on point for the moment they open. No complaints.read full review
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