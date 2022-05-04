Open until tomorrow at 12am ET

Open until tomorrow at 12am ET

Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton

Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton

Got Your Six Dispensary - Princeton

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is recreational weed legal in Eatontown? Yes, recreational weed is legal in Eatontown, NJ and can be purchased at Eatowntown recreational dispensaries as of April 21, 2022.

Who can enter a dispensary in Eatontown, NJ? Only an adult age 21 years old or older, or a medical marijuana cardholder may enter a dispensary in Eatontown, NJ.

Where can I smoke weed in Eatontown, NJ? The only place you can smoke weed in Eatontown, NJ is at a private residence out of public view.