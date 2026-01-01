Pet friendly dispensaries in Eatontown, New Jersey
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- RECCanopy CrossroadPickup in under 30 mins4.3 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- RECBudega NYCDeliveryPickup26.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins27.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Eatontown (Med)1.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I go there on occasion. Usaully I go for one or two of my favorite buds with high THC levels, that I cant get anywhere else. The place is much better since its expantion. Bigger place, more staff, different staff, variety/lifestyle of staff, plenty of lighting, I have recommended this place to several ppl.read full review
- RECAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Rec)23.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Coming from the south, this was a new experience for me. I was traveling up north to New York to do some work over the weekend and stopped by. I was amazed with the courtesy of everyone there, and the great service they provided. Made me feel welcome and really impressed with their prices and quality product. Highly highly recommend!read full review
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