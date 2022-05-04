Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Eatontown, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 863
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, recreational weed is legal in Eatontown, NJ and can be purchased at Eatowntown recreational dispensaries as of April 21, 2022.
Only an adult age 21 years old or older, or a medical marijuana cardholder may enter a dispensary in Eatontown, NJ.
The only place you can smoke weed in Eatontown, NJ is at a private residence out of public view.
You can buy cannabis in Eatontown by visiting a local dispensary, or by placing a pick-up order online with Leafly.com