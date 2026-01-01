Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey
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- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins16.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
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- RECThe Botanist - Egg Harbor Township (Adult Use)9.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great little local hidden gem! Was visiting the area for the wkend and was looking for a place that would be a quick in & out as we were on a time crunch yet have good quality products. This hidden gem was a great find and will be my go to spot whenever I'm in the area now! I purchased the watermelon nerds rope which was great except I should have waited to indulge until I was getting ready to wind down for thr night bc whether I was ready to wind down or not I was winding down lol! It made me soo relaxed and I slept INCREDIBLE that night! I also purchased a pre roll which was also very good quality. I got a sativa (I forget actual strand sry!) and actually only had to smoke half and could save half which is a rare thing for me as I have a pretty high tolerance as I'm a regular smoker. The gentleman working was very educated and willing to share his knowledge so that you left happy and with products you'd be happy with. He only deals with vendors he knows personally and knows are legit and takes a lot of pride in his business which makes for great business. Also topped me off w/ a 10% discount since it was my first time visiting as well as a free sample of one of his newest gummy products. Prices were very reasonable. I spent $35 for a pre roll & nerd rope. Both I'd consider well worth their price tags. I look forward to visiting again soon and when traveling here be sure to keep your eyes peeled bc it can be easily missed if not looking for it. It's on the 2nd floor of a property that has a few businesses within it.read full review
- MEDThe Botanist - Egg Harbor Township (Med)9.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I’ve always had a good experience with the botanist. Wonderful staff! Lately, I’ve noticed that they don’t offer much for adult use. With MPX opening in Atlantic City and another dispensary being built on route 30 on the Whitehorse Pike and Absecon, I think they need to step up their game for adult use. Since MPX is opened in AC, I go there more. The quality of their cannabis is better, it has a better price point and there’s more choice for the adult user.read full review
- RECThe Healing Side16.3 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
As a resident and worker in Atlantic City, I've tried all the dispensaries in the area, and The Healing Side is by far the best. Their inventory is impressive, featuring a wide range of products from top New Jersey brands, ensuring there's something for everyone. What I love most are the deals and discounts. They offer a fantastic rewards program that lets you earn points with every purchase, plus regular promotions that make shopping here a great value. The atmosphere is inviting, and the staff is knowledgeable, making each visit enjoyable. If you're in Atlantic City, The Healing Side is a must-visit!read full review
- RECHolistic Solutions Dispensary - (Adult -Use)20.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Thank you Holistic staff for helping me find my new favorite prerolls by Brute’s Roots. I showed up not knowing what Indica-leaning Hybrid I needed and y’all helped guide me to The GoodFather strain. It’s a lower THC content cannabis that’s perfect for taking the edge off a difficult week without total couch lock. The flavor is biscotti and cheese and definitely stimulates hunger with euphoric pain relief. Excellent prices too. Check them out.read full review
- MEDThe Botanist - Williamstown (Med)23.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MEDEastern Green Dispensary - Medical25.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
This is the only dispensary I go too!!! I've been to them all and none compare! They have the absolute lowest prices and best deals, the staff is always friendly and fast. The place is spotless and they have the best hours too! Pretty sure they're open the latest in all of South Jersey!read full review
- RECOne Green Leaf27.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I recently visited One Green Leaf and had an outstanding experience. From the moment I walked in, the clean, modern space and friendly, knowledgeable staff made me feel at ease. My budtender, Amanda, took the time to recommend strains tailored to my needs, explaining everything in detail. The product selection was impressive, with a great variety of flowers, edibles, and concentrates. I picked up a fantastic Sativa-Hybrid called &Shine - Zoap - Pre-roll and some delicious vegan gummies, both of which exceeded my expectations. The overall process was smooth, and I left feeling fully satisfied with my purchases and the level of care provided. I highly recommend One Green Leaf for its top-notch service and quality products! -WoodyWuread full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Glassboro27.9 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
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