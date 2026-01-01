Dispensaries with senior discounts in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey
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- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins16.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
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- RECThe Healing Side16.3 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
As a resident and worker in Atlantic City, I've tried all the dispensaries in the area, and The Healing Side is by far the best. Their inventory is impressive, featuring a wide range of products from top New Jersey brands, ensuring there's something for everyone. What I love most are the deals and discounts. They offer a fantastic rewards program that lets you earn points with every purchase, plus regular promotions that make shopping here a great value. The atmosphere is inviting, and the staff is knowledgeable, making each visit enjoyable. If you're in Atlantic City, The Healing Side is a must-visit!read full review
- RECHolistic Solutions Dispensary - (Adult -Use)20.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Thank you Holistic staff for helping me find my new favorite prerolls by Brute’s Roots. I showed up not knowing what Indica-leaning Hybrid I needed and y’all helped guide me to The GoodFather strain. It’s a lower THC content cannabis that’s perfect for taking the edge off a difficult week without total couch lock. The flavor is biscotti and cheese and definitely stimulates hunger with euphoric pain relief. Excellent prices too. Check them out.read full review
- MEDEastern Green Dispensary - Medical25.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
This is the only dispensary I go too!!! I've been to them all and none compare! They have the absolute lowest prices and best deals, the staff is always friendly and fast. The place is spotless and they have the best hours too! Pretty sure they're open the latest in all of South Jersey!read full review
- RECOne Green Leaf27.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I recently visited One Green Leaf and had an outstanding experience. From the moment I walked in, the clean, modern space and friendly, knowledgeable staff made me feel at ease. My budtender, Amanda, took the time to recommend strains tailored to my needs, explaining everything in detail. The product selection was impressive, with a great variety of flowers, edibles, and concentrates. I picked up a fantastic Sativa-Hybrid called &Shine - Zoap - Pre-roll and some delicious vegan gummies, both of which exceeded my expectations. The overall process was smooth, and I left feeling fully satisfied with my purchases and the level of care provided. I highly recommend One Green Leaf for its top-notch service and quality products! -WoodyWuread full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Glassboro27.9 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
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