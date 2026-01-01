Dispensaries with industry discounts in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 379
Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins7.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
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- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins42.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins44.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins46.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Elkins Park55.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
- RECEarth and Ivy - LakehurstPickup in under 30 mins44.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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