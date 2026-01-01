Dispensaries with military discounts in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
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- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins7.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
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