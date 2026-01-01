Dispensaries with senior discounts in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins7.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
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- RECThe Healing Side6.9 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
As a resident and worker in Atlantic City, I've tried all the dispensaries in the area, and The Healing Side is by far the best. Their inventory is impressive, featuring a wide range of products from top New Jersey brands, ensuring there's something for everyone. What I love most are the deals and discounts. They offer a fantastic rewards program that lets you earn points with every purchase, plus regular promotions that make shopping here a great value. The atmosphere is inviting, and the staff is knowledgeable, making each visit enjoyable. If you're in Atlantic City, The Healing Side is a must-visit!read full review
- MED & RECCannabist - DeptfordPickup in under 30 mins41.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins42.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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