Is cannabis legal in Egg Harbor, NJ ? Yes, cannabis is legal in Egg Harbor, NJ for medical and recreational use.

Where can I buy recreational weed in Egg Harbor, NJ ? As of April 21. 2022, adults aged 21 years old and older can buy recreational weed at dispensaries in Egg Harbor, NJ. You can use Leafly to easily browse Egg Harbor, NJ dispensary menus.

Where can I buy medical marijuana in Egg Harbor, NJ ? Medical marijuana cardholders can buy cannabis at medical marijuana dispensaries in Egg Harbor, NJ.