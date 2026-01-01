Pet friendly dispensaries in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
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- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins42.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins44.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECCuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins45.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins46.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- RECSocial Dispensary - Bridgeton3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins35.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Hands down my favorite place. I’ve been going to them since they opened up everything’s in Plainview. You can see all the options and they got a tremendous inventory of different things. I’ve been going here instead of Cannabist in Vineland, Over there everything‘s in drawers and you got no idea what it looks like or anything until they bring it to you.. At social everything‘s right there and they can reach it to you in a second so you can get a great view and decide if you want it or not they work with you if you’re interested in certain things they’re very helpful and I go there probably 3 to 4 times a month if not more. From - Jim Massey 3rdread full review
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