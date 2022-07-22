ELIZABETH, NJ WEED DISPENSARIES AT A GLANCE

Elizabeth NJ serves as a small hub for Zen Leaf, the only cannabis dispensary in Elizabeth city limits. Situated just a stone's throw away from New York and Newark, Elizabeth is representative of the positive change happening among cannabis communities on the east coast. However, the effort to bring cannabis dispensaries to Elizabeth, NJ has brought with it a unique set of challenges. For example, despite passing a bill in 2010 that legalized the use of medical marijuana and medical dispensaries, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie spent the majority of his term fighting against progress in cannabis legislation. Challenges aside, the first recreational dispensary in Elizabeth, NJ, opened its doors on April 21, 2022, when the licensed sale of recreational cannabis at retail dispensaries became legal in New Jersey. During that time, Elizabeth has risen to the top of the state’s dispensary market. Fun dispensary fact: The Newark region, which includes Elizabeth, Paterson, and Jersey City, is home to the highest concentration of weed dispensaries in all of New Jersey. Because of Elizabeth’s proximity, it's not uncommon for cannabis consumers in Elizabeth to visit other cities within the region to try out new cannabis dispensaries or cannabis products.

POPULAR WEED DISPENSARIES NEAR ELIZABETH, NJ

Elizabeth, NJ is conveniently situated near weed dispensaries in neighboring cities that offer both adult-use and medical cannabis for purchase. While the New Jersey recreational cannabis industry is still in its infancy, there are a few key dispensaries making a name for themselves in the region. The most popular weed dispensaries near Elizabeth are: Zen Leaf Dispensary

Garden State Dispensary

The Apothecarium

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM ELIZABETH WEED DISPENSARIES

There are over ten weed dispensaries in Elizabeth and the surrounding area that serve adult-use customers and medical patients. Since recreational dispensaries opened across the state on April 21, 2022, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about how dispensaries in Elizabeth work. That's why Leafly's dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate Elizabeth’s unique dispensary landscape. Elizabeth, NJ weed dispensary hours Most cannabis dispensaries in Elizabeth and the surrounding area are open from 10am to 9pm. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. In Elizabeth, recreational dispensary shopping hours may differ from individual store hours, as certain times during the week are reserved for medical patients shopping for prescription medical products. Recreational dispensary shopping hours are typically: Monday-Thursday 10am -9pm

Friday-Saturday 8am-10pm

Sunday 11am-8pm You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Elizabeth dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring to a weed dispensary in Elizabeth To enter a recreational dispensary in Elizabeth, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in Elizabeth. Weed shops in Elizabeth will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state. However, after six months, this window expires, and you won't be able to purchase medical marijuana from dispensaries in New Jersey any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Estimated wait times for weed dispensaries in Elizabeth When the first cannabis store first opened its doors in Elizabeth, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, lines have begun to lessen as locals take advantage of online ordering, weed delivery, and pick-up options. Still, if you’re visiting a dispensary in Elizabeth, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

WHAT IS THE PRICE OF CANNABIS AT ELIZABETH, NJ WEED DISPENSARIES?

Elizabeth cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products sold at dispensaries in Elizabeth are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and New Jersey is no different. In Elizabeth, cannabis flower purchases are subject to a 6.625% state sales tax as well as a 0.3% social equity excise fee. Additionally, local governments like Elizabeth are authorized to charge an additional 2% sales tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Elizabeth dispensaries or through an online ordering system such as Leafly. The only exception to this tax rule is for cardholding medical marijuana patients, which as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Elizabeth, NJ weed dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Elizabeth requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Elizabeth cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Elizabeth do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

WHERE TO SAFELY CONSUME CANNABIS IN ELIZABETH, NJ

New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Elizabeth's cannabis consumption laws outlaw public consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Elizabeth, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission

Inside a consumption lounge How to transport weed in Elizabeth, NJ New Jersey state consumption laws apply to transportation within and around Elizabeth city limits. To safely and legally transport cannabis in New Jersey, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving In Elizabeth, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.

HISTORY OF CANNABIS IN ELIZABETH, NJ

Elizabeth, NJ is a hub for the retail trade, health care, lodging, and food service industry. In 2010, cannabis joined the list when medical marijuana was legalized throughout the state. Despite resistance from some NJ elected officials, recreational marijuana was legalized in November 2020, with dispensaries in Elizabeth opening their doors on February 22, 2021.

TYPES OF WEED PRODUCTS AVAILABLE IN ELIZABETH, NJ