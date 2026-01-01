Dispensaries with parking on-site in Elmwood Park, New Jersey
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- RECNicklz - NYC DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins11.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECThe Station DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins12.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECTreeotics Weed Dispensary1 deal13.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins17.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- MED & RECBreakwater Dispensary - Roselle ParkPickup in under 30 mins18.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I have been a Breakwater Customer for >7 years, and I regard them as the best dispensaries in NJ. The strains are curated for medical patients and their needs. I tried most strains over the years, and they only continue to get better. The “effects” are well defined and true- I know what kind of effect I’m going to have while smoking. Some strains help me sleep, some focus, some help me get things done around the house with a boost of energy, some make me euphoric and some not at all! I like how functional I am when using these strains. I don’t know what kind of high I’m going to have with other brands - it’s a guessing game. Breakwater is doing it right and is well ahead of other dispensaries in understanding what they’re selling. They care about quality. (No I was not endorsed by or work for them. Honest patient here). You should go.read full review
- RECCannabis Realm19.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
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