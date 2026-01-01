Pet friendly dispensaries in Englishtown, New Jersey
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- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup14.6 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins15.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECCanopy CrossroadPickup in under 30 mins15.5 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins26.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Eatontown (Med)15.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I go there on occasion. Usaully I go for one or two of my favorite buds with high THC levels, that I cant get anywhere else. The place is much better since its expantion. Bigger place, more staff, different staff, variety/lifestyle of staff, plenty of lighting, I have recommended this place to several ppl.read full review
- RECAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Rec)19.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Coming from the south, this was a new experience for me. I was traveling up north to New York to do some work over the weekend and stopped by. I was amazed with the courtesy of everyone there, and the great service they provided. Made me feel welcome and really impressed with their prices and quality product. Highly highly recommend!read full review
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