Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Evesham, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 290
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins3.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins8.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- RECOne Green Leaf3.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I recently visited One Green Leaf and had an outstanding experience. From the moment I walked in, the clean, modern space and friendly, knowledgeable staff made me feel at ease. My budtender, Amanda, took the time to recommend strains tailored to my needs, explaining everything in detail. The product selection was impressive, with a great variety of flowers, edibles, and concentrates. I picked up a fantastic Sativa-Hybrid called &Shine - Zoap - Pre-roll and some delicious vegan gummies, both of which exceeded my expectations. The overall process was smooth, and I left feeling fully satisfied with my purchases and the level of care provided. I highly recommend One Green Leaf for its top-notch service and quality products! -WoodyWuread full review
- RECHolistic Solutions Dispensary - (Adult -Use)7.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Thank you Holistic staff for helping me find my new favorite prerolls by Brute’s Roots. I showed up not knowing what Indica-leaning Hybrid I needed and y’all helped guide me to The GoodFather strain. It’s a lower THC content cannabis that’s perfect for taking the edge off a difficult week without total couch lock. The flavor is biscotti and cheese and definitely stimulates hunger with euphoric pain relief. Excellent prices too. Check them out.read full review
- RECIndigo Dispensary10.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Each time we’ve been at Indigo in Brooklawn, we had very courteous and attentive bud tenders who have assisted us. I wanted to especially mention Nina, who has helped us twice now and was very helpful and shares her knowledge as we are getting more information regarding products to help 2 of our very close friends that are dealing with terminal issues. And sometimes these products are the only thing that helps them through difficult times. Thanks Nina! A&Jread full review
- RECVoltaire10.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Voltaire is a smokers store, they have everything you need and some. The prices are fair but they have a 40% off on the entire store. Where else can you get an eighth for 20 bucks and the product is hitting. The girls are the best and very helpful. My girl is willow she is funny and has good customer service skills. Yeah as long as they continue to have sales like these and service you'll be here for a good minute.read full review
- MEDAYR Wellness - Bryn Mawr23.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MEDAYR Wellness - Plymouth Meeting25.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I have been a "regular" at Ayr since last summer and I continue to receive outstanding, professional, timely service. Budtenders in particular that have been extremely helpful and have made great recommendations are Kyle, Dee, Sal, Kevin and Drew. I wish I knew everyone else's names, as they are also helpful. They have been having sales galore, so many in fact that I still haven't used my 3rd new patient discount yet and it's been almost 6 months! Great selection, hit the sales, there's always something going on. It's given me the opportunity to dabble a bit with different consumption methods and strains. I do wish they would have sales from time to time on accessories but they have a good loyalty points system put in place that can be used for that. All in all, I love this place, these people feel like family after a bit.read full review
- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup32.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.