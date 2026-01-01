Dispensaries with industry discounts in Evesham, New Jersey
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- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins3.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins8.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins8.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Elkins Park17.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia – Chestnut Street13.7 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
Went in as a first-time visitor, left with plans of becoming a repeat customer. Service was INCREDIBLE - Vee was amazing and immediately knew which strain (White MAC) would be most helpful for me and my ADHD. (And it WAS!) The store itself is very clean and professional, and the sales experience was easy and hassle-free. Thank you so much for making my visit truly enjoyable!read full review
- MEDEastern Green Dispensary - Medical3.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
This is the only dispensary I go too!!! I've been to them all and none compare! They have the absolute lowest prices and best deals, the staff is always friendly and fast. The place is spotless and they have the best hours too! Pretty sure they're open the latest in all of South Jersey!read full review
- RECCottonmouth Dispensary LLC8.1 mi away
- RECIndigo Dispensary10.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Each time we’ve been at Indigo in Brooklawn, we had very courteous and attentive bud tenders who have assisted us. I wanted to especially mention Nina, who has helped us twice now and was very helpful and shares her knowledge as we are getting more information regarding products to help 2 of our very close friends that are dealing with terminal issues. And sometimes these products are the only thing that helps them through difficult times. Thanks Nina! A&Jread full review
- RECVoltaire10.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Voltaire is a smokers store, they have everything you need and some. The prices are fair but they have a 40% off on the entire store. Where else can you get an eighth for 20 bucks and the product is hitting. The girls are the best and very helpful. My girl is willow she is funny and has good customer service skills. Yeah as long as they continue to have sales like these and service you'll be here for a good minute.read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Glassboro14.6 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
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