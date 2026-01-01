Medical marijuana dispensaries in Flemington, New Jersey
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- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Doylestown18.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- MEDBreakwater DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins23.0 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
- MEDCuraleaf - Horsham26.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MEDBloc - Somerset (MED)19.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Have been coming here since they’ve opened and it’s been my dispensary of choice since! I used to go to Ayr in Woodbridge but hated their entrance ramp (given the right circumstances it could cause a multi vehicular collision), how they don’t prioritize medical patients (20 rec customers come in while 1 med patient waits 15+min), and how they’re music is booming (trying too hard to resemble a club). Bloc Somerset however, has very calm clean vibes. Not sterile like a doctor’s office, but designed tastefully. I love their online ordering system as it makes popping in and picking up a breeze. The staff is great and always lets you know your allotment, their rotation of discounts is also awesome! Best of all their location isn’t treacherous, very convenient parking.read full review
- MEDEthos Dispensary - Montgomeryville27.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Ethos has the best selection and prices of any of the dispensaries in the area by far! All of the terpene profiles are listed so you can fully understand what you’re buying! They’re also so incredibly nice at the counter! The other day, I was a dollar short, and they let it slide, which I thought was extremely nice of them! I’m in there all the time, and I’ve never had an unpleasant experience. I’ve never had to wait for more than 10 minutes in the waiting room either. This place is my favorite dispensary hands-down!read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - Bethlehem28.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
This was my first visit to a dispensary in PA since getting my medical card, and I couldn’t be more impressed. The staff was incredibly knowledgeable, kind, and welcoming. They took the time to educate me on the different products, explained the benefits clearly, and even introduced me to options I didn’t know were available to help treat my medical conditions. I’m really glad I stopped at this location and will definitely be shopping here again.read full review
- MEDZen Leaf - Abington29.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
i’m a regular here, and i couldn’t dream about going anywhere else. even if you can’t find what you’re looking for on the menu, the staff and atmosphere will keep you coming back, it feels almost like a family there. they remember me and my caregiver every week, the staff is beyond kind and sincere, and it’s always clean inside with the COMFIEST chairs!!! this was my first dispensary i went to, and i know i’ll be coming back for years !!!read full review
- MEDVytal Options- Lansdale29.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I need to locate a certain strain - Green Crack, because it helps with the agony I have in my right hip from a major car accident in 2016. As the strain has been renamed, only this location has been able to get it under the name Passion Fruit. Close enough, and even on Pastrainfinder it is not listed. You need to check the menu to find it, and the staff here were exceptionally helpful. The quiet and individual attention to detail makes this location above the rest in this area. If you can find it, they have it, and usually at a better price. Good parking and well maintained. Only complaint is they are closed by 7pm, and most are open until 8PM. It is worth the schlep...read full review
- MEDAYR Cannabis Dispensary - Woodbridge (Med)29.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Take it from me, a person that visits GDS every other day, this place is wonderful. Clean, friendly and knowledgeable employees, great bud and prices, and they cut down the lines within minutes. I have NEVER had an unpleasant experience here and always leave happy. Keep up the great work GDS!!!read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Elkins Park33.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
- MEDVerilife - Plymouth Meeting35.2 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
I drove past and was surprised to see a new dispensary before Christmas. I was heading on a long road trip and needed a good battery pack for my carts and instead of selling me a $10 piece of junk, they had shown me a selection of packs to choose from and offered their opinions. I ended up buying one of the more expensive batteries and I absolutely LOVE IT! It's a "Vessel"? and it has different heat settings (unlike the random $10 one the other dispensary sold me) and even shuts itself off when not in use. I also haven't burned any oil. While I was there I took a quick look at their menu and saw strains that I haven't been able to find in a year or so. I am excited to go back & shop their menu!read full review
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