Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Flemington, New Jersey
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- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens136 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins440.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- RECJARS Cannabis - Hazel Park94 dealsPickup in under 30 mins446.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECSocial Dispensary - Bridgeton3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Hands down my favorite place. I’ve been going to them since they opened up everything’s in Plainview. You can see all the options and they got a tremendous inventory of different things. I’ve been going here instead of Cannabist in Vineland, Over there everything‘s in drawers and you got no idea what it looks like or anything until they bring it to you.. At social everything‘s right there and they can reach it to you in a second so you can get a great view and decide if you want it or not they work with you if you’re interested in certain things they’re very helpful and I go there probably 3 to 4 times a month if not more. From - Jim Massey 3rdread full review
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