Asian-owned dispensaries in Flemington, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 37
All Dispensary results
- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup12.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins24.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- RECCannadreams6 dealsDeliveryPickup49.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Premium Cannabis Experience in Hell’s Kitchen If you’re looking for a top-tier cannabis dispensary in Manhattan, Cannadreams is easily one of the best option in New York City. Located in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, just minutes from Times Square, Broadway, and Columbus Circle, this licensed NYC dispensary deliver a premium experience from start to finish. The store is clean, modern, and professionally run, exactly what you would expect from a high-end cannabis retailer in Manhattan. Their selection is top-notch. Whether you’re shopping for premium flower, potent pre-roll, THC edible, vape, or concentrate, Cannadreams carry some of the best cannabis product available in New York. Everything is lab-tested, fresh, and sourced from trusted brand. What really stand out is the staff. The budtender are knowledgeable, patient, and genuinely helpful, whether you’re a first-time customer or an experienced cannabis user. They take the time to recommend the right product based on your preference, which make a huge difference. Another major plus is their same-day cannabis delivery in Manhattan. The ordering process is simple, fast, and reliable, perfect for local, tourist, or anyone staying nearby who want high-quality weed delivered discreetly. If you’re searching for best dispensary in Manhattan, licensed cannabis dispensary NYC, weed delivery in Hell’s Kitchen, same-day cannabis delivery Manhattan, or high-quality THC product NYC, Cannadreams should be at the top of your list. Overall, this is one of the most trusted and professional cannabis dispensary in NYC. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality, convenience, and a great customer experience.read full review
- RECHappy Times Cannabis Co.DeliveryPickup in under 30 mins263.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Everything about this place is awesome. I used to go to a dispensary in E Amherst and it was so inconvenient and so much more of a process every time I went. This one had a personal appeal, i told them what i was looking for and she showed me exactly what I was looking for. It's my new dispensary of choiceread full review
- RECFloat On Cannabis - BurlingtonPickup in under 30 mins286.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Float On is my new favorite neighborhood dispensery in BTV, and Brandon is the best budtender! He's extremely knowledgeable, gives great recommendations, and makes sure customers have a great experience! Float On has a fabulous variety of strains and products, and the space gives off a lovely, chill, music festival vibe. And their packaging is adorbs.read full review
- FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 mins489.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
- RECSocial Dispensary - Bridgeton3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins76.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Hands down my favorite place. I’ve been going to them since they opened up everything’s in Plainview. You can see all the options and they got a tremendous inventory of different things. I’ve been going here instead of Cannabist in Vineland, Over there everything‘s in drawers and you got no idea what it looks like or anything until they bring it to you.. At social everything‘s right there and they can reach it to you in a second so you can get a great view and decide if you want it or not they work with you if you’re interested in certain things they’re very helpful and I go there probably 3 to 4 times a month if not more. From - Jim Massey 3rdread full review
- RECGreat Barrington Dispensary139.6 mi awayOpen until 9:45pm ET
I would say I'm a regular customer here. This is for a good reason. The friendly atmosphere Fair prices and just overall feel is just immaculate. I do go to other dispensaries but when I am in Great Barrington this is the one to go to. I would recommend anyone looking to go to a dispensary to go to this one they are very knowledgeable about the products that they sell. And they will offer good recommendations if you're not sure what you're looking for. Once again you guys do a great job there keep up the good work and can't wait to see you soon.read full review
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