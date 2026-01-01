Dispensaries accepting cash in Flemington, New Jersey
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- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup12.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins15.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup15.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Lawrence (Med/Rec)13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Never had a bad experience here. All of the budtenders are incredibly knowledgeable and helpful. The prices could be a little better, but all of the dispensaries in NJ seem to be pricey. They do give a discount for people on SSI which is a plus for me. They also have a point system, after so many points you can get discounts. I like that. All of the strains they recommended were on point too. Breakwater in Cranberry used to be my go to but now Zenleaf is!read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Doylestown18.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- RECMindLift Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins24.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
First time trying new dispensary found on Leafly. I was highly impressed by the customer service, clean atmosphere and the quality of the products! I ordered 28g of the Secret Meetings and that bag contained large 3-5gram nugs of high quality bud. They also mentioned they offer 24/7 delivery service which is unheard of in this arearead full review
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Bordentown (Med/Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins26.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
"Everything is great except for the picture of the Avexia pain relief "balm". The picture shows the pump with the lotion, but when I received my order, it turned out that they only had the balm, which is greasy for your hands. I had ordered three bottles of lotion, but received balm instead. That's all." ( I even called to make sure they had it)read full review
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