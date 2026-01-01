Dispensaries with parking on-site in Fort Lee, New Jersey
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- RECNicklz - NYC DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins6.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECThe Station DispensaryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins14.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECCannabis Realm15.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
- RECTreeotics Weed Dispensary1 deal16.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins19.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
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