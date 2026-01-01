Dispensaries with parking on-site in Franklin Township, New Jersey
Results 1-30 of 1114
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- RECGarden State Natural GreenPickup9.6 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
100% Best Dispo In Jersey!! 1. The staff is super friendly and very knowledgeable. "The Bucket Man" at the front of the house was very welcoming and enjoyable to talk to. The two female budtenders in the back were awesome as well. The whole staff gave off amazing vibes and you could tell they really love what they do. 2. The product. Was. Exquisite. Absolutely fresh and the prices are phenomenal. The menu is pretty extensive and there is much to choose from. This is my new go to dispo. Absolutely!read full review
- RECGot Your Six Dispensary - Princeton1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins10.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECThe Canna Bar3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
From the moment you walk into Canna Bar, you can tell it's something special. The space is beautifully designed—modern, welcoming, and discreet—unlike anything else in the area. But the real magic is in the service and product selection. My budtenders Carlos was incredibly knowledgeable. Very large menu - will be back - also it smells great in that placeread full review
- MED & RECBreakwater Dispensary - Roselle ParkPickup in under 30 mins17.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I have been a Breakwater Customer for >7 years, and I regard them as the best dispensaries in NJ. The strains are curated for medical patients and their needs. I tried most strains over the years, and they only continue to get better. The “effects” are well defined and true- I know what kind of effect I’m going to have while smoking. Some strains help me sleep, some focus, some help me get things done around the house with a boost of energy, some make me euphoric and some not at all! I like how functional I am when using these strains. I don’t know what kind of high I’m going to have with other brands - it’s a guessing game. Breakwater is doing it right and is well ahead of other dispensaries in understanding what they’re selling. They care about quality. (No I was not endorsed by or work for them. Honest patient here). You should go.read full review
- RECJersey MedsDeliveryPickup18.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I recently visited Jersey Meds Cannabis Recreational Dispensary at 7 NJ-31, Pennington, NJ 08534, and had an exceptional experience, largely thanks to Sim. Her professionalism and extensive knowledge of the products made my visit both informative and enjoyable. Sim took the time to answer all my questions, offering clear and insightful recommendations that showcased her expertise. The welcoming atmosphere of the dispensary, combined with her outstanding service, reflects the high standards set by the family-owned business. I highly recommend Jersey Meds to anyone seeking a top-notch dispensary experience, and I look forward to returning!read full review
- RECJoyleaf Weed Dispensary28 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins18.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This place is a cut above. Terrific service. Helpful staff who encourage asking questions and learning what is best for you. Great selection. Great prices. Comfortable, spacious and bright space. Always in-store promotions, vendor visits and giveaways, etc. Could not ask for more. I’ll be back - with friends!read full review
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